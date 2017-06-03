Time lapse videos are one of the more popular features of GoPro cameras, and the Hero5 Black makes it incredibly easy. In this quick tutorial we’ll show you how to shoot a time lapse video with a GoPro Hero5 Black which you can apply to any subject.

How to create time lapse view with the GoPro Hero5 Black

Tap the screen and then tap the shooting mode icon in the bottom left of the screen Tap the time lapse icon in the top-right of the screen and select Time Lapse Video Tap Res, Interval and FOV in turn to set the settings that you require. Tap the screen to hide the settings. Press record button to start shooting. Press the record button to stop recording. Connect your camera or insert the microSD card into a card reader connected to your computer and download the movie.

GoPro Hero5 Time Lapse options

There are three options within the GoPro Time Lapse mode: Time Lapse Video, Time Lapse Photo, and Night Lapse Photo and each has its own settings.

Time Lapse Video creates a movie from a series of images/frames captured at specific intervals.

GoPro Hero5 Time Lapse Resolution

You have the option to record the movies in 4K, 2.7K 4:3, and Full HD (1080p) resolution. No audio is recorded.

GoPro Hero5 Time Lapse Interval

The Hero5 Black offers interval speeds of 0.5, 1, 2, 5, 10, 30 and 60 seconds. The shorter intervals are useful for sport or action while the longer intervals work well with activities with a lengthy duration such as construction. The mid-range values are good for recording cloud movements and sunrise or sunset.

GoPro Hero5 Time Lapse FOV

Use FOV (field of view) to size the area visible in the frame. The largest option in Time Lapse Video mode is Wide. This produces the fish-eye look that’s typical of GoPro cameras and it’s the only option available with 4K or 2.7K Time Lapse Video mode. In Full HD (1080p)Time Lapse Video mode there are four FOV options; Wide, Medium, Linear and Narrow.

Wide is useful if you’re shooting a scene with lots of activity. You can crop the movies during editing if you like – there’s more flexibility to do this with 4K footage.

The Medium options zooms in a little from the Wide field of view. In Linear FOV mode the camera crops in to remove the fish-eye distortion. The Narrow field of view crops in even further than Linear and is useful for shooting distant subjects at the centre of the frame.

GoPro Hero5 Time Lapse

This time lapse video of a shooting tour with the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II was shot on a GoPro Hero5 Black at 4K with a 0.5sec interval.

