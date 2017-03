The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM lens announced last month is now available for pre-order at Adorama, with free shipping.

The new Sigma telephoto lens is available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and will begin shipping in May.

Adorama says it also has the Panasonic Lumix GH5 in stock and available for shipping now, priced $1,997.99 for the body only.

What’s more, Adorama also has Canon’s latest cameras, the EOS 77D, T7i and EOS M6 in stock and ready to ship, it says.

