Sigma has announced its new 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art lens’s price tag and release date, which is now available for pre-order.
The Sigma 135mm f/1.8 Art price tag will be $1500, with a release date set for April 7, 2017.
The Sigma 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art lens is designed for use with high-megapixel cameras that can capture up to 50 megapixels of resolution, Sigma says.
Other features include:
● AF with full-time manual override
Note: The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type
● Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11
● Full-frame sensor cover
● Mount with dust- and splash-proof construction
● Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included
● Rounded diaphragm
● Designed to minimize flare and ghosting
● High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount