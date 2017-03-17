Sigma has announced its new 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art lens’s price tag and release date, which is now available for pre-order.

The Sigma 135mm f/1.8 Art price tag will be $1500, with a release date set for April 7, 2017.

The Sigma 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art lens is designed for use with high-megapixel cameras that can capture up to 50 megapixels of resolution, Sigma says.

Other features include:

●    AF with full-time manual override
Note: The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type
●    Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11
●    Full-frame sensor cover
●    Mount with dust- and splash-proof construction
●    Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included
●    Rounded diaphragm
●    Designed to minimize flare and ghosting
●    High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

