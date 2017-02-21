Sigma has added the 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM to its range of Art lenses, which it says is the world’s first and only ultra-wide angle f/1.8 lens.

The seventh 35mm format full-frame prime lens to join Sigma’s Art range, the 14mm f/1.8 is available in Sigma, Nikon and Canon AF mounts.

As well as the opportunity to capture both deep and shallow depth of field effects, Sigma says the 14mm f/1.8 Art lens promises few of the chromatic aberrations that often appear in wide-angle shots thanks to three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and four SLD (Super Low Dispersion) glass elements.

Sigma says its new full-frame lens also helps minimise distortion thanks to its large 80mm precision-moulded glass aspherical front lens element.

Other features include:

AF with full-time manual override

Note: The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type

Note: The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11

Available SIGMA USB DOCK

Available Mount Conversion Service

Full-frame sensor coverage

Allows use with another camera body

Rounded diaphragm

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Brass bayonet mount

Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system “A1”

Made in Japan

The lens barrel is engraved with the year of release

The Sigma 14mm f/1.8 Art lens’s price tag and release date were not available at the time of writing.

Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM specifications

Lens Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups | Minimum aperture (width): F16 | Angle of view (35mm): 114.2° | Minimum focusing distance: 27cm./10.6in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): ø95.4mm x 126mm/9.5in. x 5.0in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:9.8 | Weight: 1,170g/41.3oz.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Like this: Like Loading...