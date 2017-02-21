Sigma has added the 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM to its range of Art lenses, which it says is the world’s first and only ultra-wide angle f/1.8 lens.
The seventh 35mm format full-frame prime lens to join Sigma’s Art range, the 14mm f/1.8 is available in Sigma, Nikon and Canon AF mounts.
As well as the opportunity to capture both deep and shallow depth of field effects, Sigma says the 14mm f/1.8 Art lens promises few of the chromatic aberrations that often appear in wide-angle shots thanks to three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and four SLD (Super Low Dispersion) glass elements.
Sigma says its new full-frame lens also helps minimise distortion thanks to its large 80mm precision-moulded glass aspherical front lens element.
Other features include:
- AF with full-time manual override
Note: The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type
- Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11
- Available SIGMA USB DOCK
- Available Mount Conversion Service
- Full-frame sensor coverage
- Allows use with another camera body
- Rounded diaphragm
- Designed to minimize flare and ghosting
- Brass bayonet mount
- Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system “A1”
- Made in Japan
- The lens barrel is engraved with the year of release
The Sigma 14mm f/1.8 Art lens’s price tag and release date were not available at the time of writing.
Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM specifications
Lens Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups | Minimum aperture (width): F16 | Angle of view (35mm): 114.2° | Minimum focusing distance: 27cm./10.6in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): ø95.4mm x 126mm/9.5in. x 5.0in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:9.8 | Weight: 1,170g/41.3oz.
We caught-up with Sigma’s CEO at Photokina to discuss the company’s purple patch and hear about the plans for more high-end lenses.
Save
Save
Save
Save