Sigma has added the 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM to its range of Art lenses, which it says is the world’s first and only ultra-wide angle f/1.8 lens.

The seventh 35mm format full-frame prime lens to join Sigma’s Art range, the 14mm f/1.8 is available in Sigma, Nikon and Canon AF mounts.

As well as the opportunity to capture both deep and shallow depth of field effects, Sigma says the 14mm f/1.8 Art lens promises few of the chromatic aberrations that often appear in wide-angle shots thanks to three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and four SLD (Super Low Dispersion) glass elements.

Sigma says its new full-frame lens also helps minimise distortion thanks to its large 80mm precision-moulded glass aspherical front lens element.

Other features include:

  • AF with full-time manual override
    Note: The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type
  • Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11
  • Available SIGMA USB DOCK
  • Available Mount Conversion Service
  • Full-frame sensor coverage
  • Allows use with another camera body
  • Rounded diaphragm
  • Designed to minimize flare and ghosting
  • Brass bayonet mount
  • Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system “A1”
  • Made in Japan
  • The lens barrel is engraved with the year of release

The Sigma 14mm f/1.8 Art lens’s price tag and release date were not available at the time of writing.

Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM specifications

Lens Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups | Minimum aperture (width): F16 | Angle of view (35mm): 114.2° | Minimum focusing distance: 27cm./10.6in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): ø95.4mm x 126mm/9.5in. x 5.0in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:9.8 | Weight: 1,170g/41.3oz.

Sigma: high-end is the future | Camera Jabber
Sigma: high-end is the future | Camera Jabber

We caught-up with Sigma’s CEO at Photokina to discuss the company’s purple patch and hear about the plans for more high-end lenses.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber

Save

Save

Save

Save

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.