Sigma has issued a firmware update for the Nikon F-mount version of its Sigma 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM | Sports lens.

The new Sigma firmware update corrects an issue some photographers reported in which the lens’s 3D-tracking does not work when the lens is attached with Tele Converter TC-1401 on a Nikon DSLR.

Sigma says that if using the Sigma USB Docck to install this firmware update, you will also need to update the firmware of the USB Dock for Nikon to Ver.1.01 or later.

Click here to download the Sigma 500mm firmware update.

