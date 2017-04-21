Sigma has announced the development of two new cine lenses in its FF High Speed Prime Line, introducing the Sigma 14mm T2 FF and 135mm T2 FF.

Once these new Sigma lenses become available, the company’s FF High Speed Prime Line will total seven lenses covering focal lengths 14mm to 135mm and T1.5 to T2.

Both the Sigma 14mm T2 and 135mm T2 are available in PL, Canon EF and Sony E mounts.

Sigma’s FF High Speed Prime lenses are compatible with full frame sensors in a compact design and can offer higher resolution than other high-end prime sets do, the company claims.

Sigma said its new 14mm and 135mm cine lenses will be available soon. Models will be on hand at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas between 24-27 April where photographers and videographers will have an opportunity to take test shots with the 14mm T2 and 135mm T2 lenses.

Sigma 14mm T2 and 135mm T2 price information is not yet available, but the company says it expect to begin shipping the lenses in June and July.

