Sigma has optimised its popular 24-70mm full-frame lens for today’s high-megapixel cameras, introducing the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art lens.

Available in Sigma, Nikon and Canon AF mounts, the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM offers a hypersonic motor (HSM) for high-speed autofocus, optical stabilizer (OS) with stabilization effect, a dust- and splash-proof mount with rubber sealing and a metal barrel.

This is the fourth generation of Sigma’s 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, which launched in 2001 and now incorporates optical stabilizer functionality in a large-diameter standard zoom.

The Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG HSM Art lens employs an aspherical lens element that is thicker at the centre than at its edges, which the company says helps it achieve higher resolution images.

What’s more, Sigma says the surface of this aspherical lens element is processed with ultra-precise tolerances that are measured in hundredths of a micrometer to create a very fine surface that enables smooth bokeh effects.

Also on board the new Sigma Art lens is a newly designed large hypersonic motor (HSM) offering 1.3x the torque of its predecessor, which Sigma says keeps it stable at lower shutter speeds.

Sigma says the lens barrel also contains a large amount of metal, while the external moving parts feature thermally stable composite (TSC), which is resistant to thermal expansion and contraction.

The Nikon-mount version of the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art lens also includes an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism that allows it to receive the appropriate signals from the camera body for stable Auto Exposure (AE) performance during continuous shooting.

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 price and release date were not available at the time of writing.

