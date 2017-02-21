Sigma has added an ultra-bright telephoto lens to its range of Art lenses, introducing the Sigma 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art lens.

Available in Sigma, Nikon and Canon AF mounts, the Sigma 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art lens is designed for use with high-megapixel cameras that can capture up to 50 megapixels of resolution.

Promising superb bokeh with minimal axial chromatic aberration, Sigma says the new telephoto Art lens is idea for close-up portraits and full-body shots.

A newly designed telephoto ring allows users to establish a variety of dramatic perspectives using a compression effect that provides a pleasing bokeh background.

Inside the Sigma 135mm f/1.8 a hypersonic motor helps keep images stable even at slower shutter speeds, Sigma says, while an acceleration sensor detects the orientation of the lens, allowing the autofocus system to respond to varying loads on the focusing group due to gravity.

Sigma says it has also enhanced the lens’s AF algorithm, making it faster and more responsive to distance from the subject.

Other features include:

● AF with full-time manual override

Note: The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type

● Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11

● Full-frame sensor cover

● Mount with dust- and splash-proof construction

● Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

● Rounded diaphragm

● Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

● High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

● Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system “A1”

● Made in Japan

● The lens barrel is engraved with the year of release

Sigma 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art specifications

Lens Construction: 13 elements in 10 groups | Minimum aperture (width): F16 | Filter size: ø82mm | Angle of view (35mm): 18.2° | Minimum focusing distance: 87.5cm./34.4in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): ø91.4mm x 114.9mm/4.0in. x 4.5in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:5 | Weight: 1,130g/40.2oz.

Save

Save

Like this: Like Loading...