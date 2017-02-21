Sigma has announced a new lightweight full-frame telephoto zoom, introducing the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM in Sigma, Nikon and Canon AF mounts.

A new addition to the company’s Contemporary lens line, the Sigma 100-400 f/5-6.3 retains the performance of Sigma’s 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary lens in a more compact design with a filter size of 67mm and weighing in at 1,160g.

The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM also offers a minimum shooting distance of 160cm and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.8.

Photographers can use a new push/pull mechanism on the lens ring in addition to the regular twist mechanism to control the angle of view, with a newly designed lens hood to accommodate push/pull zooming.

The new Sigma lens also employs optical stabilizer (OS) technology, a hypersonic motor (HSM) with an updated algorithm for faster autofocus and a focus limiter.

As part of its body design Sigma has employed four Special Low Dispersion glass lens elements and an optimized power distribution help minimize optical aberrations.

The Nikon-mount version of the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contempoary lens also includes an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism that allows it to receive the appropriate signals from the camera body for stable Auto Exposure (AE) performance during continuous shooting.

Other features include:

● Rounded diaphragm

● Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

● Compatible with Sigma’s newly developed tele converters

● AF with full-time manual override

● Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11

● Available Mount Conversion Service

● High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

● Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system “A1”

● Made in Japan

● The lens barrel is engraved with the year of release

The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM price and release date were not available at the time of writing.

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM specitifications

Lens Construction: 21 elements in 15 groups | Minimum aperture (width): F22 | Filter size: 67mm | Angle of view (35mm): 24.4-6.2° | Minimum focusing distance: 160cm./6.3in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): ø86.4mm x 182.3mm/3.4in. x 7.2in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:3.8 | Weight: 1,160g/ 40.9oz

Save

Save

Like this: Like Loading...