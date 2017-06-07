SONICAM, a new VR camera offering a full immersion experience with video and audio, has smashed its crowdfunding in target in one day, offer professional features with a price tag starting from $2,599.

The SONICAM comes equipped with nine cameras with f/2.2 fisheye lenses, as well as 64 high dynamic range microphones. The SONICAM can capture 3D 360-degree 4K videos and images, which it then maps to 3D ambisonic sound.

What this means is that sound is mapped in full 360 degrees to the 3D video, enabling you to create sounds from any direction and draw the user’s attention to where you want them to look.

The SONICAM also offers real-time video stitching, livestreaming capability and auto noise reduction tools.

Files are stored together with the device; SONICAM will also ship a 128GB TF card, the video will be stored in the TF card.

The VR camera is controlled via a SONICAM Player App, which is compatible for both iOS and Android. The app allows you to control the camera remotely, as well as access key exposure controls, preview your footage or still images and set up a livestream.

The SONICAM price tag starts at $2,599 on Kickstarter, where it is seeking funding. With 21 days to go the SONICAM has already earned more than $83,000 in back from just 76 backers, and it shattered its stated goal of $50,000 in the first day.

When it launches after the Kickstarter campaign ends, the SONICAM price tag will jump to $3,999.

