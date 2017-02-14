The Sony a6500 generated a lot of interest when it was announced late last year. On paper it seemed like the perfect all-rounder, offering the perfect balance of specifications for just about anything you might want to shoot.

One of the Sony a6500’s key specifications was its 4K video capability, and in this excellent video, Youtuber Gear Glasses & Gadgets puts it to the test.

The pair at Gear Glasses & Gadgets shot a wedding exclusively using the Sony a6500, and as you’ll see in this video the results are quite spectacular.

Watch this space for our full review.

Like this: Like Loading...