The Sony a6500 generated a lot of interest when it was announced late last year. On paper it seemed like the perfect all-rounder, offering the perfect balance of specifications for just about anything you might want to shoot.

One of the Sony a6500’s key specifications was its 4K video capability, and in this excellent video, Youtuber Gear Glasses & Gadgets puts it to the test.

The pair at Gear Glasses & Gadgets shot a wedding exclusively using the Sony a6500, and as you’ll see in this video the results are quite spectacular.

Watch this space for our full review.

How does the Fuji X-T2's dynamic range compare vs the Sony A6300 across each camera's Log modes? Youtuber Max Yuryev put both cameras to the test.

As part of our on-going review we're posting a selection of Sony A6500 sample images.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.