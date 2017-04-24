Last week Sony surprised journalists gathered for an event before the Sony World Photography Awards by announcing the new Sony A9.

A Sony A9 release date is set for June, but you can now pre-order the Sony A9 on Wex Photographic, Adorama, B&H Photo and a handful of other sites.

Chief among the Sony A9’s key specs are the ability to shoot at up to 20fps with up to 24 RAW files or 361 JPEGs.

The Sony Alpha a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera, Full Frame – $4,498.00 (Shipping 5/25)

Hands-on Sony A9 review

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com