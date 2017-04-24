Last week Sony surprised journalists gathered for an event before the Sony World Photography Awards by announcing the new Sony A9.

A Sony A9 release date is set for June, but you can now pre-order the Sony A9 on Wex Photographic, Adorama, B&H Photo and a handful of other sites.

Chief among the Sony A9’s key specs are the ability to shoot at up to 20fps with up to 24 RAW files or 361 JPEGs.

The Sony Alpha a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera, Full Frame – $4,498.00 (Shipping 5/25)

Like this: Like Loading...