We were at the announcement of Sony’s flagship mirrorless cameras and were able to shoot with it for our hands-on Sony A9 review.

Sony sprung a surprise on a select group of journalists gathered in London for a masterclass to celebrate the Sony World Photography Awards 2017 by announcing the new Sony Alpha 9.

We’ll bring you the full specification very soon but I wanted to share with a you a little of the shooting experience after using the camera.

The Sony A9 is only a little bigger than the Sony A7R II but it feels a bit more robust and solid. The new viewfinder also provides a very clear, natural view that is sure to convince EVF-haters that they are the future for photography.

It’s when you shoot with it that you notice the real difference between the A9 and the A7RII. The focusing is fast, really fast. And when you’re shooting at 20fps there’s no blackout, so you can keep the subject in the frame easily.

The camera is also very quiet and it there’s only a slight flickering of the image to let you know that you’re actually shooting. Memory cards are going to fill up very fast.

I’ve been shooting with the Sony A9 in a boxing gym and it was very impressive how the camera managed to track the subject and shoot at a blistering pace.

Time was very tight and I didn’t get to test all the AF options in detail, but the Wide AF setting proved very good, as did Zone AF when the subject was mainly in one area.

We’re not able to share the images that I’ve shot just yet – we have to wait for the rest of the world to catch-up with the announcement. But the results look very good on the back of the camera.

I’ll let you know how they look in more detail as soon as I’m able to look at them on a computer screen.

I’ll update this hands-on review with more information as soon as I am able.

