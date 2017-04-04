Sony has announced it is developing a new 150-megapixel medium format sensor that is set to debut in 2018.

The revelation comes from the Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, the company’s image sensor manufacturing arm.

The division published its roadmap for new image sensors leading up to next year, chief of which is a back-lit 55 x 41mm, 150-megapixel medium format sensor. This sensor would be designed for cameras like the Phase One 100XF.

The Sony sensor division is also planning to debut a 55 x 41mm, 150-megapixel monochrome BSI sensor in 2018, as well.

What’s more, Sony said it plans to launch a 100-megapixel, 44 x 33mm back-lit medium format sensor – also in 2018 – which is designed for cameras like the new Fuji GFX 50S or Hasselblad X1D.

Click here to read the full roadmap.

Via Mirrorless Rumors

