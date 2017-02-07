Along with a duo of new mid-telephoto prime lenses, Sony has today announced a new compact radio-controlled flashgun, the Sony HVL-F45RM – price tag £420.

The new Sony flashgun is designed for use with Sony E-mount cameras, including the full-frame A7-series of cameras.

The Sony HVL-F45RM offers a compact professional shooting solution when combined with the wireless remote controller FA-WRC1M and receiver FA-WRR1, Sony says, and produces a maximum lighting output of up to GN45.

The Sony HVL-F45RM radio capabilities allow it to be used as a transmitter or a receiver at up to 30m, and it does not require a direct line-of-sight between other components in a multi-flash setup.

Other features of the Sony HVL-F45RM include a battery life of up to 210 bursts, a 150-degree vertical tilt, 360-degree horizontal swivel, a brighter LCD display, an LED light, dust- and moisture-resistant design and a revamped menu system that mimics Sony’s newest camera systems.

