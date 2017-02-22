Sony has announced the World’s fastest SD card with write speeds of up to 299MB/s and read speeds of up to 300MB/s. Designed to the UHS-II standard, the new cards should enable longer continuous shooting bursts with high resolution UHS-II compatible cameras. It will also be useful for 4K video recording.

The fast write times will enable quick camera buffer clearance, meaning less waiting around and more shooting.

The new SF-G series of cards will initially be available with capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

Sony’s European Product Marketing Manager, Romain Rousseau, said: “As the continuous shooting of higher-resolution images and adoption of 4K video with DSLR and mirrorless camera increases, the inherent need for larger, faster and more reliable cards becomes apparent. Thanks to the SF-G series, we continue to show our commitment to providing a full range of extremely high performance media devices to professional photographers and enthusiasts, maximising their camera performances”.

Sony MRW-S1 card reader for SF-G series

Along with the SF-G series, Sony has announced a new memory card reader, model MRW-S1. This is designed to partner the new cards, enabling quick data transfer to a computer.

The compact card reader has an SuperSpeed USB (USB3.1 Gen.1) standard A port for cable-free PC connection. This means that files can be copied faster than copying through a computer SD slot.

Sony SF-G series price and availability

The Sony SF-G series SD cards will be available from March this year while the MRW-S1 card reader will go on sale in April. Their price has yet to be confirmed.

