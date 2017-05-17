Sony has announced a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for full-frame cameras, introducing the FE 12-24mm f/4 G – price tag £1,700 / $1,700.

Weighing just 566g, the FE 12-24mm f/4 is Sony’s widest full-frame E-mount lens and is aimed at landscape, architecture and interior photography.

The Sony FE 12-24mm f/4 optical design features four aspherical elements along with three ED glass elements and one Super ED glass element to help minimise chromatic aberration.

The FE 12-24mm f/4 (SEL1224G) also incorporates a Sony’s Direct Drive Super Sonic Wave Motor for faster AF, along with a customisable focus hold button and focus mode switch.

Sony says the FE 12-24mm f/4 is also dust and moisture resistant.

Sony FE 12-24mm f/4 Price & Release Date

The Sony FE 12-24mm f/4 SEL1224G price tag will be £1,700 / $1,700 with a release date set for July 2017.

