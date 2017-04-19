Sony has announced a new Flagship G Master lens, introducing the FE 100-400mm F4.5–5.6 GM OSS Super Telephoto Zoom, price tag £2,500.

Sony’s furthest reaching E-mount lens, the FE 100-400mm F4.5–5.6 GM OSS Super Telephoto Zoom (model SEL100400GM) promises fast, precise AF capabilities in a lightweight design, Sony says.

Sony says the new Flagship G Master lens features 22 lens elements configured in 16 different groups, including one Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) and two ED glass elements. Together these help minimise chromatic aberration, along with Sony’sNano AR coating, which reduces unwanted reflections.

The new Sony FE 100-400mm GM super telephoto zoom lens is also designed to shoot fast-moving action and features the combination of a double linear motor and a Direct Drive SSM actuator for more precise, yet quiet, operation.

Sony says the double motor system allows rapid focus lens drive acceleration to capture the sudden motion that is common with sports and wildlife photography.

Meanwhile high precision positioning control and a newly optimised AF algorithm help the FE 100-400mm find and focus on the subject quickly.

The new Sony FE 100-400mm GM weighs 1,395g (49.3 ounces), and the lens has a zoom torque adjustment ring – a first for Sony α – allowing photographers to adjust the level of torque in the ring to zoom faster or slower.

There is also a focus hold button to which you can assign a number of custom functions, such as focus mode selection, AF area selection or the Eye AF lock feature.

The new FE 100-400mm GM lens features built-in optical image stabilisation, and offers a minimum focusing range of just 0.98 metres (3.22 feet).

The FE 100-400mm GM is compatible with both the 1.4x (model SEL14TC) and 2.0x (model SEL20TC) teleconverters, allowing photographers and videographers to shoot at up to 800mm on full-frame cameras and approximately 1200mm (35mm full-frame equivalent) on APS-C cameras.

The new Sony telephoto zoom lens is is also dust and moisture resistant, and has fluorine coating on the front lens to help remove dust or grease. There is also a removable tripod mount.

Sony FE 100-400mm Price

The new FE 100-400mm GMSuper Telephoto Zoom Lens price tag will £2,500, with a release date set for July 2017.

