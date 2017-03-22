Sony recently launched its FE 85mm f/1.8 to much fanfare. Eager to test its performance vs the Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8, The Camera Store sent two of its photographers to Thailand.

On a trip to Sony’s Thai factory, The Camera Store took some time to shoot with both portrait lenses to see if the Zeiss 85mm is really worth paying nearly twice as much for.

Like this: Like Loading...