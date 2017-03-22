Sony recently launched its FE 85mm f/1.8 to much fanfare. Eager to test its performance vs the Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8, The Camera Store sent two of its photographers to Thailand.
On a trip to Sony’s Thai factory, The Camera Store took some time to shoot with both portrait lenses to see if the Zeiss 85mm is really worth paying nearly twice as much for.
Hands-on Sony FE 85mm F1.8 review
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.
He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.