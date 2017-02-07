Sony has unveiled a new flagship G Master Series lens, introducing the FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS – price tag £1,700.
Sony’s new full-frame mid-telephoto prime lens (model SEL100F28GM) promises the highest ever bokeh quality for an E-mount lens, the company says.
This is thanks to a new Smooth Trans Focus design which features an 11-blade aperture and an optical apodization lens element.
The apodization element operates similar to a neutral density filter that increases in density towards the edges to create more striking transitions from in-focus to out-of-focus areas.
What’s more, Sony says this design also reduces vignetting while ensuring optimum image quality.
The new Sony 100mm f/2.8 STF G Master also supports both contrast AF and focal-plane phase detection AF, and employs a Super Sonic Motor system for faster, more accurate focusing, Sony says.
The Sony 100mm f/2.8 STF G Master (SEL100F28GM) also offers up to 0.25x close-up capabilities with a built-in macro switching ring, built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilisation, a customisable focus hold button, AF/MF switch, aperture ring and is also dust and moisture resistant.
The Sony 100mm f/2.8 STF G Master price tag is £1,700 with a release date set for March 2017.
Due to 2 sensor sizes, 2 camera mounts and a brand name change in 2013, there is some confusion about what Sony lenses are compatible with which cameras...
