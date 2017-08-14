Sony has launched a new instant rebate and trade-in scheme in the United States, offering photographers up to $500 on top of instant savings off some of its full-frame cameras, including the Sony A9.

From now through September 30, 2017, you can save up to $300 on select Sony Cameras, plus an additional $500 when you trade in your interchangeable lens camera.

You can also claim up to $200 in instant savings on Sony’s A7 cameras and up to $100 on select full-frame lenses and accessories. All offers also include free shipping within the United States.

Click here for a full list of the eligible cameras.

Among those available on discount are

Sony Alpha a7R II with Storage Kit

Reg Price:$3,098

Instant Savings: $200 +Free Acc

You Pay: $2,898

Sony Alpha a7S II with Storage Kit

Reg Price:$2,898

Instant Savings: $200 +Free Acc

You Pay: $2,698

Sony Alpha a7R II with 24-70mm f/4 Lens and Storage Kit

Reg Price:$4,496

Instant Savings: $300 +Free Acc

You Pay: $4,196

Sony Alpha a7S II with 24-70mm f/4 Lens & Storage Kit

Reg Price:$4,196

Instant Savings: $300 +Free Acc

You Pay: $3,896

Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm f/4 ZA OSS Lens

Save up to $100 Select Sony Lenses

Reg Price:$1,348

Instant Savings: $100

You Pay: $1,248

Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS Lens

Save up to $100 Select Sony Lenses

Reg Price:$998

Instant Savings: $100

You Pay: $898

Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS Lens

Save up to $100 Select Sony Lenses

Reg Price:$1,198

Instant Savings: $100

You Pay: $1,098