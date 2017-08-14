Sony has launched a new instant rebate and trade-in scheme in the United States, offering photographers up to $500 on top of instant savings off some of its full-frame cameras, including the Sony A9.
From now through September 30, 2017, you can save up to $300 on select Sony Cameras, plus an additional $500 when you trade in your interchangeable lens camera.
You can also claim up to $200 in instant savings on Sony’s A7 cameras and up to $100 on select full-frame lenses and accessories. All offers also include free shipping within the United States.
Click here for a full list of the eligible cameras.
Among those available on discount are
Sony Alpha a7R II with Storage Kit
Reg Price:$3,098
Instant Savings: $200 +Free Acc
You Pay: $2,898
Sony Alpha a7S II with Storage Kit
Reg Price:$2,898
Instant Savings: $200 +Free Acc
You Pay: $2,698
Sony Alpha a7R II with 24-70mm f/4 Lens and Storage Kit
Reg Price:$4,496
Instant Savings: $300 +Free Acc
You Pay: $4,196
Sony Alpha a7S II with 24-70mm f/4 Lens & Storage Kit
Reg Price:$4,196
Instant Savings: $300 +Free Acc
You Pay: $3,896
Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm f/4 ZA OSS Lens
Save up to $100 Select Sony Lenses
Reg Price:$1,348
Instant Savings: $100
You Pay: $1,248
Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS Lens
Save up to $100 Select Sony Lenses
Reg Price:$998
Instant Savings: $100
You Pay: $898
Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS Lens
Save up to $100 Select Sony Lenses
Reg Price:$1,198
Instant Savings: $100
You Pay: $1,098