Sony has announced a new wide-angle zoom to its G Master range, introducing the FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM – price tag £2,300 / $2,200.

The FE 16-35mm joins the FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM and FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS to complete Sony’s G Master line-up of f/2.8 zoom lenses.

The FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM is Sony’s first wide-angle G Master model and is aimed at landscapes, architecture, close-up portraits, sports and action.

The new Sony lens boasts an optical design featuring five aspherical elements, two of which are Sony’s original XA (extreme aspherical) elements that are designed to reduce aberrations.

Sony also says that the front XA element on the FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM is the largest XA element ever produced.

Also included in the design are two Extra low-Dispersion (ED) glass elements to minimise chromatic aberration, as well as a near circular 11-bladed aperture shape at all settings, Sony says.

Other features on the FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM spec sheet include dual Direct Drive Super Sonic Wave Motors that compose a floating focusing system. There is also a customisable focus hold button and a hood release button.

The FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM (SEL1635GM) is dust and moisture resistant also employs a fluorine coating on the front lens to prevent dust and grease.

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM Price & Release Date

The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM price tag is £2,300 with a release date set for August.

