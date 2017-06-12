Sony has announced a swath of new Sony A9 firmware updates for some of its most popular Alpha cameras.

The new Sony A9 firmware update fixes an overheating issue and allows users to change the specifications for the overheating warning.

The Sony A6500 and A6300 firmware updates both add support for Sony’s new SEL100400GM lens. The A6500 firmware update also optimises image stabilisation performance in video mode.

The A6300 firmware update also a new ‘Auto Pwr OFF Temp’ function, which Sony describes as:

If the same part of your skin touches the camera for a long period of time while using the camera, even if the camera does not feel hot to you, it may cause symptoms of a low-temperature burn such as redness or blistering. Pay special attention in the following situations and use a tripod, etc. When using the camera in a hightemperature environment

When someone with poor circulation or impaired skin sensation uses the camera

When using the camera with the [Auto Pwr OFF Temp.] set to [High]

Per Mirrorless Rumors, updates for the Sony A7 range include:

Sony A7rII and A7sII

Adds “Auto Pwr OFF Temp.” function(*)

Improves operability of the camera:

Improves operability when AF area is set to flexible spot

Refer to here for details.

Adds “Live View Display” into custom button assignation

Adds “Set File Name” function

Supports visible light LED in external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM)

Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used

Optimizes exposure algorithm during focusing when [Live View Display] is [Setting Effect OFF]

Improves image quality when Long Exposure NR setting is OFF

Improves overall stability of the camera

Sony A7II

Improves operability of the camera

Improves operability when AF area is set to flexible spot

Adds “Live View Display” into custom button assignation

Adds “Set File Name” function

Supports visible light LED in external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM)

Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used

Improves overall stability of the camera

Where to download the Sony firmware updates

Sony A9

Sony A7R II

Sony A7S II

Sony A7 II

Sony A6500

Sony A6300

Like this: Like Loading...