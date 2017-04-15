Sony has overtaken Nikon to claim second place in the US full-frame interchangeable lens camera market, the company has announced.

New data from The NPD Group shows Sony posting 23% growth in January and February 2017 over the same period last year.

Sony puts the growth down to the popularity of its A7R II and A7S II cameras.

What’s more, the data shows that Sony’s double-digit growth also prevented an overall decline – albeit slight, at 2% – in the full-frame interchangeable lens camera market.

Via DPReview

