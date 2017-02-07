Sony has launched a new mid-telephoto prime lens, introducing the Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 – price tag £550.

The new compact, lightweight FE 85mm f/1.8 mid-telephoto prime lens (model SEL85F18) is aimed at enthusiast photographers who may have just stepped up to a full-frame or APS-C-format camera.

It’s bright f/1.8 maximum aperture offers great bokeh and low-light photography opportunities, and is designed for portraiture.

The new Sony prime lens features a 9-blade circular aperture mechanism and a double linear motor system, which Sony says allows for faster, quieter and more accurate focusing.

The Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 also features a focus hold button that can be customised and assigned together with functions in the camera body, such as the Eye-AF feature.

There is also a focus ring and an AF/MF switch on the lens barrel. Sony says its new lens is also dust and moisture resistant.

The Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 release date is set for March 2017.

Due to 2 sensor sizes, 2 camera mounts and a brand name change in 2013, there is some confusion about what Sony lenses are compatible with which cameras...

In this quick full frame vs APS-C comparison we run through the key differences you need to know in order to make an informed decision to upgrade.

