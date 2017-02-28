Shortlisted images for the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards have been revealed.

The shortlisted (top 10) and commended (top 50) photographers for all categories of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards were whittled down from a staggering 227,596 images entered across the awards’ Professional, Open and Youth competitions.

Now in its 10th year, the Sony World Photography Awards shortlist showcases the work of photographers from 49 countries, with a further 11 countries represented on the commended list.

Organisers say there was a sharp increase in entries on 2016 from Asian and South East Asian countries, particularly China (90 %), Myanmar (183 %) Vietnam (108 %) and The Philippines (71 %).

What’s more, the Youth competition saw a 56% increase in entries over last year, while the Open competition grew 11%.

Some 183 countries were represented in the submissions – with the most entries coming from China, the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Germany, Russia, India, Spain, France and Poland.

The most shortlisted photographers came from Italy (22), UK (18), Germany (17), China (14) and Russia (11).

Armenia, Cuba, Iceland and Saudi Arabia are also represented for the first time on the shortlist.

Shortlisted Photographers

PROFESSIONAL CATEGORIES

Rewarding the best body of work across 10 categories. Up to 10 photographers shortlisted in each category. Category winners will be announced April 20, alongside the Photographer of the Year chosen from the ten category winners.

Architecture

Adi Bulboacă, Romania

Alessandro Piredda, Italy

Alissa Everett, US (based in Kenya)

Diego Mayon, Italy

Dongni, China

Julien Chatelin, France

Marvin Systermans, Germany

Zsolt Hlinka, Hungary

Conceptual

Alexander Anufriev, Russia

Carla Sutera Sardo, Italy

Jeroen De Wandel, Belgium

João San, Brazil

Sabine Cattaneo, Switzerland

Gao Peng, China

Contemporary Issues

Amber Bracken, Canada

Andrea Foligni, Italy

Danial Khodaie, Iran

Javier Arcenillas, Spain

Li Song, China

Lorenzo Maccotta, Italy

Tasneem Alsultan, Saudi Arabia

Current Affairs & News

Alessio Romenzi, Italy

Asger Ladefoged, Denmark

Ivor Prickett, Ireland

Javier Arcenillas, Spain

Joe Raedle, US

Karl Mancini, Italy

Paşa İmrek, Turkey

Sebastian Castañeda, Peru

Daily Life

Alice Cannara Malan, Italy

Asger Ladefoged, Denmark

Christina Simons, Iceland (based in Australia)

Ioana Moldovan, Romania

Majlend Bramo, Italy

Michael Tummings, UK

Nader Saadallah, Egypt

Sandra Hoyn, Germany

Toby Binder, Germany

Yulia Grigoryants, Armenia

Landscape

Dino Kuznik, Slovenia

Frederik Buyckx, Belgium

Jayanta Roy, India

Kurt Tong, UK

Peter Franck, Germany

Tom Jacobi, Germany

Natural World

Ami Vitale, US

Christian Vizl, Mexico

Esther Whyatt, UK

Felicity McCabe, UK

Mariusz Prusaczyk, Poland

Tommaso Rada, Italy (based in Brazil)

Will Burrard-Lucas, UK

Portraiture

Craig Easton, UK

Dario Mitidieri, Italy

George Mayer, Russia

Giulia Piermartiri & Edoardo Delille, Italy

Mahesh Shantaram, India

Romina Ressia, Argentina

Ren shi Chen, China

Snezhana von Buedingen, Russia (based in Germany)

Sport

Andrea Rossato, Italy

Eduard Korniyenko, Russia

Jason O’Brien, Australia

Mark Gong, US

Yuan Peng, China

Luo Pin Xi, China

Still Life

Ansgar Sollmann, Germany

Julien Caïdos, France

Christoffer Askman, Denmark

Grant Hegedus, UK

Henry Agudelo, Colombia

Paul Sanders, UK

Shinya Masuda, Japan

OPEN CATEGORIES

Rewarding the best single images across 10 categories. Up to 10 photographers shortlisted in each category. Category winners will be announced March 28, and Open Photographer of the Year revealed April 20.

Shortlist

Architecture

Barry Tweedy-Rycroft, UK

Claudio Cantonetti, Italy

Frank Machalowski, Germany

Franklin Neto, Brazil (based in Portugal)

Lester Koh Meng Hua, Singapore

Nick Frank, Germany

Oscar Lopez, Germany

Robert Walker, UK

Tim Cornbill, UK

Ute Scherhag, Germany

Culture

Beniamino Pisati, Italy

Emrah Karakoç, Turkey Jianguo Gong, China

Mark Languido Vicente, Philippines (based in Kuwait)

Michal Plachta, Poland

Paweł Jędrusik, Poland

Foley Hits, Malaysia

Radu Dumitrescu-Elian, Romania

Salvatore Mazzeo, Italy

Vito Leone, Italy

Enhanced

Alex Andriesi, Romania (based in France)

Andrea Torres Balaguer, Spain

Tong Chun Kin, TOMY, Hong Kong

Gil Josquin, Brazil

Harry Botley,UK

John Chen, China

Julian Schievelkamp, Germany

Lise Johansson, Denmark

Sergey Dibtsev, Russia

Yong Lin Tan, Malaysia

Motion

Jimmy Reid, UK

Olga Sinenko, Russia (based in Ukraine)

K. W. Hon (OqWing), Hong Kong

Argus Paul Estabrook, US (based in South Korea)

Gül Yıldız, Turkey

Stacy Anguiano Cain, Mexico (based in the US)

Mariusz Stanosz, Poland

Oktay Subaşi, Turkey

Camilo Diaz, Colombia

Luigi Panico, Italy

Nature

Francesco Russo, Italy

Miyono Okamoto, Japan

Hiroshi Tanita, Japan

Christina Roemmelt, Germany (based in Austria)

Ann Ric, Malaysia

Sorin Rechitan, Romania

Josselin Cornou, France (based in Australia)

Sakuma Masayasu, Japan

Elzbieta Kurowska, Canada

Maximilian Conrad, Germany

Portraits

Dalibor Tomic, Serbia

Carl Jeffers, UK

Saeid Moridi, Iran

Alexey Munich, Russia

Carloman Macidiano Céspedes Riojas, Peru (based in Argentina)

Anisleidy Martínez Fonseca, Cuba (based in the Netherlands)

Alexander Vinogradov, Russia

Tim Topple, UK

Fajar Kristianto, Indonesia

Tadas Kazakevicius, Lithuania

Still Life

Nick Pershai, Belarus

Gijs van den Berg, Netherlands

Zani Arkadina, Ukraine (based in Germany)

Sergey Dibtsev, Russia

Iwona Czubek, Poland

Maxim Korotchenko, Russia

Wilson Lee, Hong Kong

Esthaem, Austria

AndrésGallardo Albajar, Spain (based in Estonia)

Massimiliano Balo’, Italy (based in the UK)

Street Photography

Caio Vita, Brazil (based in the Netherlands)

Jelena Janković , Serbia

Jian Seng Soh, Malaysia (based in Ireland)

Gimmi Corvaro, Italy

Constantinos Sofikitis, Greece

Ge Wang, China

Dina Alfasi, Israel

Hendra Permana, Indonesia

Ash, Japan

Tavepong Pratoomwong, Thailand

Travel

Jose Maria Perez Nuñez, Argentina

Stéphane Couture, Canada (based in the US)

Rob Wilson, Canada

Placido Faranda, Italy (based in Switzerland)

Zhu Jianxing, China

Vladimir Zhoga, Russia

Ralph Gräf, Germany

Swapnil Deshpande, India

Achim Thomae, Germany

Fanjing Lu, Chinese

Wildlife

Andreas Hemb, Sweden

Alessandra Meniconzi, Switzerland

Jan Ryser, Switzerland

Eugene Kitsios, Netherlands (shortlisted twice)

Fan Chen, China

Bar Kaufman, Israel

Natsumi Handa, Japan

Nigel Hodson, UK

Commended

YOUTH COMPETITION

Photographers aged 12-19 were asked to respond to a theme of ‘beauty’ with a single image. The Youth Photographer of the Year will be announced April 20.

Helen Kiparissa, Greece

Bella Wong, China (based in the UK)

Andrej Kiripolský, Slovakia

Taciu Rares, Romania

Katelyn Wang, US

Iryna Sylinnyk, Ukraine

Yujia Dou, China

Tanya Chinareva, Russia

Frederik Marks, Germany

Johnathan D. Chen, US

STUDENT FOCUS

Open to all students worldwide studying photography. The Student Photographer of the Year will be announced April 20.

Shravya Kag, School of Visual Arts, US, (Indian nationality)

Tatsuki Katayama, Kyoto University of Art and Design, Japan

Stewart Main, Edinburgh Napier University, UK

Ruby Gaunt, Nottingham Trent University, UK

Cole Ndelu, Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography, South Africa

Nursyafiqah Azlan, Multimedia University, Malaysia

Nadine Hackemer, Nuremberg Institute of Technology Georg-Simon-Ohm Faculty of Design, Germany

Sarah Schrimpf, Academy of Fine Arts Munich, Germany

Michelle Daiana Gentile, Motivarte, Argentina

Tayla Martin, Charles Sturt University, Australia

