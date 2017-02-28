Shortlisted images for the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards have been revealed.
The shortlisted (top 10) and commended (top 50) photographers for all categories of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards were whittled down from a staggering 227,596 images entered across the awards’ Professional, Open and Youth competitions.
Now in its 10th year, the Sony World Photography Awards shortlist showcases the work of photographers from 49 countries, with a further 11 countries represented on the commended list.
Organisers say there was a sharp increase in entries on 2016 from Asian and South East Asian countries, particularly China (90 %), Myanmar (183 %) Vietnam (108 %) and The Philippines (71 %).
What’s more, the Youth competition saw a 56% increase in entries over last year, while the Open competition grew 11%.
Some 183 countries were represented in the submissions – with the most entries coming from China, the United Kingdom, Italy, United States, Germany, Russia, India, Spain, France and Poland.
The most shortlisted photographers came from Italy (22), UK (18), Germany (17), China (14) and Russia (11).
Armenia, Cuba, Iceland and Saudi Arabia are also represented for the first time on the shortlist.
Shortlisted Photographers
PROFESSIONAL CATEGORIES
Rewarding the best body of work across 10 categories. Up to 10 photographers shortlisted in each category. Category winners will be announced April 20, alongside the Photographer of the Year chosen from the ten category winners.
Architecture
Adi Bulboacă, Romania
Alessandro Piredda, Italy
Alissa Everett, US (based in Kenya)
Diego Mayon, Italy
Dongni, China
Julien Chatelin, France
Marvin Systermans, Germany
Zsolt Hlinka, Hungary
Conceptual
Alexander Anufriev, Russia
Carla Sutera Sardo, Italy
Jeroen De Wandel, Belgium
João San, Brazil
Sabine Cattaneo, Switzerland
Gao Peng, China
Contemporary Issues
Amber Bracken, Canada
Andrea Foligni, Italy
Danial Khodaie, Iran
Javier Arcenillas, Spain
Li Song, China
Lorenzo Maccotta, Italy
Tasneem Alsultan, Saudi Arabia
Current Affairs & News
Alessio Romenzi, Italy
Asger Ladefoged, Denmark
Ivor Prickett, Ireland
Javier Arcenillas, Spain
Joe Raedle, US
Karl Mancini, Italy
Paşa İmrek, Turkey
Sebastian Castañeda, Peru
Daily Life
Alice Cannara Malan, Italy
Asger Ladefoged, Denmark
Christina Simons, Iceland (based in Australia)
Ioana Moldovan, Romania
Majlend Bramo, Italy
Michael Tummings, UK
Nader Saadallah, Egypt
Sandra Hoyn, Germany
Toby Binder, Germany
Yulia Grigoryants, Armenia
Landscape
Dino Kuznik, Slovenia
Frederik Buyckx, Belgium
Jayanta Roy, India
Kurt Tong, UK
Peter Franck, Germany
Tom Jacobi, Germany
Natural World
Ami Vitale, US
Christian Vizl, Mexico
Esther Whyatt, UK
Felicity McCabe, UK
Mariusz Prusaczyk, Poland
Tommaso Rada, Italy (based in Brazil)
Will Burrard-Lucas, UK
Portraiture
Craig Easton, UK
Dario Mitidieri, Italy
George Mayer, Russia
Giulia Piermartiri & Edoardo Delille, Italy
Mahesh Shantaram, India
Romina Ressia, Argentina
Ren shi Chen, China
Snezhana von Buedingen, Russia (based in Germany)
Andrea Rossato, Italy
Eduard Korniyenko, Russia
Jason O’Brien, Australia
Mark Gong, US
Yuan Peng, China
Luo Pin Xi, China
Still Life
Ansgar Sollmann, Germany
Julien Caïdos, France
Christoffer Askman, Denmark
Grant Hegedus, UK
Henry Agudelo, Colombia
Paul Sanders, UK
Shinya Masuda, Japan
OPEN CATEGORIES
Rewarding the best single images across 10 categories. Up to 10 photographers shortlisted in each category. Category winners will be announced March 28, and Open Photographer of the Year revealed April 20.
Shortlist
Architecture
Barry Tweedy-Rycroft, UK
Claudio Cantonetti, Italy
Frank Machalowski, Germany
Franklin Neto, Brazil (based in Portugal)
Lester Koh Meng Hua, Singapore
Nick Frank, Germany
Oscar Lopez, Germany
Robert Walker, UK
Tim Cornbill, UK
Ute Scherhag, Germany
Culture
Beniamino Pisati, Italy
Emrah Karakoç, Turkey Jianguo Gong, China
Mark Languido Vicente, Philippines (based in Kuwait)
Michal Plachta, Poland
Paweł Jędrusik, Poland
Foley Hits, Malaysia
Radu Dumitrescu-Elian, Romania
Salvatore Mazzeo, Italy
Vito Leone, Italy
Enhanced
Alex Andriesi, Romania (based in France)
Andrea Torres Balaguer, Spain
Tong Chun Kin, TOMY, Hong Kong
Gil Josquin, Brazil
Harry Botley,UK
John Chen, China
Julian Schievelkamp, Germany
Lise Johansson, Denmark
Sergey Dibtsev, Russia
Yong Lin Tan, Malaysia
Motion
Jimmy Reid, UK
Olga Sinenko, Russia (based in Ukraine)
K. W. Hon (OqWing), Hong Kong
Argus Paul Estabrook, US (based in South Korea)
Gül Yıldız, Turkey
Stacy Anguiano Cain, Mexico (based in the US)
Mariusz Stanosz, Poland
Oktay Subaşi, Turkey
Camilo Diaz, Colombia
Luigi Panico, Italy
Nature
Francesco Russo, Italy
Miyono Okamoto, Japan
Hiroshi Tanita, Japan
Christina Roemmelt, Germany (based in Austria)
Ann Ric, Malaysia
Sorin Rechitan, Romania
Josselin Cornou, France (based in Australia)
Sakuma Masayasu, Japan
Elzbieta Kurowska, Canada
Maximilian Conrad, Germany
Dalibor Tomic, Serbia
Carl Jeffers, UK
Saeid Moridi, Iran
Alexey Munich, Russia
Carloman Macidiano Céspedes Riojas, Peru (based in Argentina)
Anisleidy Martínez Fonseca, Cuba (based in the Netherlands)
Alexander Vinogradov, Russia
Tim Topple, UK
Fajar Kristianto, Indonesia
Tadas Kazakevicius, Lithuania
Still Life
Nick Pershai, Belarus
Gijs van den Berg, Netherlands
Zani Arkadina, Ukraine (based in Germany)
Sergey Dibtsev, Russia
Iwona Czubek, Poland
Maxim Korotchenko, Russia
Wilson Lee, Hong Kong
Esthaem, Austria
AndrésGallardo Albajar, Spain (based in Estonia)
Massimiliano Balo’, Italy (based in the UK)
Caio Vita, Brazil (based in the Netherlands)
Jelena Janković , Serbia
Jian Seng Soh, Malaysia (based in Ireland)
Gimmi Corvaro, Italy
Constantinos Sofikitis, Greece
Ge Wang, China
Dina Alfasi, Israel
Hendra Permana, Indonesia
Ash, Japan
Tavepong Pratoomwong, Thailand
Travel
Jose Maria Perez Nuñez, Argentina
Stéphane Couture, Canada (based in the US)
Rob Wilson, Canada
Placido Faranda, Italy (based in Switzerland)
Zhu Jianxing, China
Vladimir Zhoga, Russia
Ralph Gräf, Germany
Swapnil Deshpande, India
Achim Thomae, Germany
Fanjing Lu, Chinese
Wildlife
Andreas Hemb, Sweden
Alessandra Meniconzi, Switzerland
Jan Ryser, Switzerland
Eugene Kitsios, Netherlands (shortlisted twice)
Fan Chen, China
Bar Kaufman, Israel
Natsumi Handa, Japan
Nigel Hodson, UK
Commended
YOUTH COMPETITION
Photographers aged 12-19 were asked to respond to a theme of ‘beauty’ with a single image. The Youth Photographer of the Year will be announced April 20.
Helen Kiparissa, Greece
Bella Wong, China (based in the UK)
Andrej Kiripolský, Slovakia
Taciu Rares, Romania
Katelyn Wang, US
Iryna Sylinnyk, Ukraine
Yujia Dou, China
Tanya Chinareva, Russia
Frederik Marks, Germany
Johnathan D. Chen, US
STUDENT FOCUS
Open to all students worldwide studying photography. The Student Photographer of the Year will be announced April 20.
Shravya Kag, School of Visual Arts, US, (Indian nationality)
Tatsuki Katayama, Kyoto University of Art and Design, Japan
Stewart Main, Edinburgh Napier University, UK
Ruby Gaunt, Nottingham Trent University, UK
Cole Ndelu, Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography, South Africa
Nursyafiqah Azlan, Multimedia University, Malaysia
Nadine Hackemer, Nuremberg Institute of Technology Georg-Simon-Ohm Faculty of Design, Germany
Sarah Schrimpf, Academy of Fine Arts Munich, Germany
Michelle Daiana Gentile, Motivarte, Argentina
Tayla Martin, Charles Sturt University, Australia
