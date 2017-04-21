Belgian photographer Frederik Buyckx has been named the Sony World Photography Awards’ 2017 Photographer of the Year at the annual gala in London.

Buyckx will receive $25,000 prize for his winning series of images entitle ‘Whiteout’, which was shot in the Balkans, Scandinavia and Central Asia, all remote areas where people often live in isolation and in close contact with nature.

“There is a peculiar transformation of nature when winter comes, when snow and ice start to dominate the landscape and when humans and animals have to deal with the extreme weather,” Buyckx says. “The series investigates this struggle against disappearance.”

Chosen from the winners of the Awards’ 10 Professional categories, Chair of Judges Zelda Cheatle said of Buyckx’s images: “I have chosen a series of landscapes so that we may return to the essence of looking at photography. Landscape is often overlooked but it is central to our existence. These are beautiful pictures made by a serious photographer, and they are to be enjoyed.

“I hope this award will inspire many more photographers to take pictures that do not simply encompass the terrible aspects of life in these troubled times but also capture some of the joys and loveliness in each and every environment.”

The Sony World Photography Awards 2017 contest received more 227,000 entries from 183 countries and is the world’s largest photography competition.

An exhibition of all the winning and shortlisted images, along with rare photographs by British photographer Martin Parr – this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Photography prize – will run at Somerset House, London from now until 7 May.

The overall award was given out at a ceremony in London attended by members of the global photographic industry. Category winners of the Professional competition were also announced at the gala, along with the overall winners of the Open, Youth and Student competitions.

The annual Sony World Photography Awards are free to enter and open to all photographers. The 2018 Sony World Photography Awards open for entries on 1 June 2017.

PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY WINNERS AND FINALISTS

An expert panel of international judges were challenged to find the best photography series (between 5-10 images) across the ten Professional categories. The winning and finalist photographers are:

Architecture winner: Dongni, China

2nd – Julien Chatelin, France / 3rd – Diego Mayon, Italy

Conceptual winner – Sabine Cattaneo, Switzerland

2nd – Gao Peng, China / 3rd – Alexander Anufriev, Russian Federation

Contemporary Issues winner – Tasneem Alsultan, Saudi Arabia

2nd – Li Sony, China / 3rd – Lorzenzo Maccotta, Italy

Current Affairs & News winner – Alessio Romenzi, Italy

2nd – Joe Raedle, United States / 3rd – Ivor Prickett, Ireland

Daily Life winner: Sandra Hoyn, Germany

2nd – Christina Simons, Iceland / 3rd – Alice Cannara Malan, Italy

Landscape winner: Frederik Buyckx, Belgium

2nd – Kurt Tong, United Kingdom / 3rd – Peter Franck, Landscape

Natural World winner: Will Burrard-Lucas, United Kingdom

2nd – Ami Vitale, United States / 3rd – Christian Vizl, Mexico

Portraiture winner: George Mayer, Russian Federation

2nd – Romina Ressia, Argentina / 3rd – Ren shi Chen, China

Still Life winner: Henry Agudelo , Columbia

2nd – Shinya Masuda, Japan / 3rd – Christoffer Askman, Denmark

Sport winner: Yuan Peng, China

2nd – Eduard Korniyenko, Russian Federation / 3rd – Jason O’Brien, Australia

OPEN PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Alexander Vinogradov, Russia

YOUTH PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Katelyn Wang, US

STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Michelle Daiana Gentile, Argentina

