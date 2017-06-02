The Sony World Photography Awards 2018 competition has now officially opened for entries, adding two new categories in the Professional competition and a new grant for winners to fund future projects.

Now in its 11th year, the Sony World Photography Awards 2018 will add new ‘Creative’ and ‘Discovery’ categories to its professional competition. Judges will specifically look to reward originality, experimentation and imagination in these categories, organisers say, and “hope to discover what would otherwise be unseen by the Awards.”

What’s more, all award winners from the Sony World Photography Awards 2018 competition will be eligible for a new opportunity to secure a grant to fund their future photographic projects.

From the winners pool, Sony will award multiple grants of $7,000 to selected photographers to pursue photographic projects of their choice.

In addition, shortlisted photographers from the Student Focus competition will each be given $3,500 to work together on a new photographic commission set by Sony and the World Photography Organisation.

The Sony World Photography Awards 2018 are comprised of four competitions:

Professional – 10 categories judged upon a body of work (5-10 images)

Open – best single images across 10 categories

Youth – young photographers aged 12-19 responding to a brief with a single image

Student Focus – for those studying photography

Click here to see a full list of the competition categories and their descriptions.

Entry to the competition is free. Click here to submit your entry.

2018 Key dates

December 4, 2017 – Student Focus closes

January 4, 2018 – Open & Youth competitions close

January 9, 2018 – Professional competitions close

February 27, 2018 –Shortlist announced

March 27, 2018 – Open and National Awards winners revealed

April 19, 2018 – Photographer of the Year & Professional category winners announced

