The Sony World Photography Awards has revealed its 10 Open category winners, as well as its National award winners.

The ten Open category winners are:

Architecture – Tim Cornbill (UK)

Culture – Jianguo Gong (China)

Enhanced – Lise Johansson (Denmark)

Motion – Camilo Diaz (Colombia)

Nature – Hiroshi Tanita (Japan)

Portraits – Alexander Vinogradov (Russia)

Still Life – Sergey Dibtsev (Russia)

Street Photography – Constantinos Sofikitis (Greece)

Travel – Ralph Gräf (Germany)

Wildlife – Alessandra Meniconzi (Switzerland)

The winners were selected from more than 105,000 entries submitted to the Open competition’s ten categories.

Each winning photographer will receive a Sony A7 II and lens kit, plus $5,000 dollars in cash prizes. The winners will also receive a trip to the winners’ awards ceremony in London in April where each photographer will compete for the overall Sony World Photography Awards’ Open Photographer of the Year title.

The overall winner will be announced at a gala on 20 April alongside the winners of the Professional competition, who are being judged on a body of work.

Chair of the Open competition, journalist, photographer and Camera Jabber contributor Damien Demolder, said of the winning Open images: “It has been a pleasure and an inspiration to be exposed to such a volume of great work, and a privilege too that I could share in the personal moments, the joys, tears, life and losses of photographers from all around the globe who recorded their experiences through their pictures.”

National Award winners

Organisers also revealed the winners of the Sony World Photography Awards National Awards, a global program to find the best single images taken by local photographers in 66 countries.

Winners and runners-ups across all 66 National Awards were announced today.

Click here to see galleries of all the National Award and Open category winners.

The winners of the Open categories and the National Awards will all be shown at the Sony World Photography Awards & Martin Parr – 2017 Exhibition at Somerset House, London which opens on the 21st April and runs until the 7th May.

Like this: Like Loading...