Sony has launched a new app called Digital Filter which lets photographers divide their scene into halves or thirds and optimise exposure for wider dynamic range.

The Sony PlayMemories app essentially attempts to recreate the effect of using an ND grad filter by helping you cope with difficult lighting, such as landscapes with bright skies and dark foregrounds.

The app can be downloaded to the Sony A7 series cameras, the A6500, A6300, A6000 and Sony’s RX100 and RX10 cameras.

Once installed, it allows you to take an appropriate exposure for the area within your half or third. Then you can merge your sections kind of like making an HDR image.

Sony’s Digital Filter app is priced £26.99 / $29.99 and can be purchased here. Watch the video above to see how it works.

