A picturesque village in Switzerland has issued a ‘ban’ on photography in order to protect people who aren’t there from hurt feelings and jealousy.

In what is clearly a tongue-in-cheek and quite shrewd PR move, Bergün, will fine anyone caught violating the photography ban.

The fine is expected to be 5 Swiss Francs, however according to The Telegraph, Bergün’s director of tourism says this likely won’t be imposed.

Taking the joke a step further, Bergün has also asked NASA to adjust its satellite images of the village in order to comply with the ban!

Bergün is a popular ski resort in Switzerland, nestled under the Swiss Alps. And given the press its photo ban is getting, we’re sure its tourism director will be getting a nice raise.

Via DPReview

