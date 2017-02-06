Tamron has announced a new ultra-widea-angle zoom lens for crop sensor DSLR cameras, introducing the 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD.

Aimed at street and landscape photographers, the new Tamron lens is a revamp of the SP AF10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II LD Aspherical [IF] (Model B001), which is the first lens to incorporate Tamron’s new HLD (High/Low Torque Modulated Drive Motor).

Tamron’s High/Low Torque Modulated Drive Motor was developed for use as the new lens’s AF drive system and allows for smoother control of the AF mechanism via a new override feature.

When shooting in AF mode, Tamron’s Full-time Manual Focus override allows you to instantly make fine adjustments to your focus manually without having to switch between modes.

Tamron has also included its Vibration Compensation technology on the new model by optimising the actuator and control algorithm.

The Tamron 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD also adds a new Moisture-Resistant construction and Fluorine Coating.

The optical design of the Tamron 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD consists of 16 elements in 11 groups. Special lens elements are utilized in an optimum configuration of one LD (Low Dispersion) lens element, one XLD glass element, one molded glass aspherical element and one hybrid aspherical lens.

Meanwhile, Tamron says its Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Coating helps curb the effects of harmful light rays that tend to occur with a wide-angle lens.

Tamron 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD release date is set for the end of March, with pricing to be confirmed.

Tamron 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD Specifications

Focal Length: 10-24mm
Maximum Aperture: F/3.5-4.5
Angle of View (diagonal): 108°44′- 60°2′ (for APS-C format)
Optical Construction: 16 elements in 11groups
Minimum Object Distance: 0.24m (9.4 in)
Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:5.3
Filter Size: φ77mm
Maximum Diameter: φ83.6mm
Length*    : for Canon 84.6mm, for Nikon 82.1mm
Weight: for Canon 440g, for Nikon 440g
Aperture Blades    : 7 (circular diaphragm)
Minimum Aperture: F/22-29
Image Stabilization Performance    : 4 Stops (CIPA Standards Compliant)
For Canon: EOS-80D is used / For Nikon: D7200 is used
Standard Accessories: Lens hood, Lens caps
Compatible Mounts: Canon, Nikon

