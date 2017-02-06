Tamron has launched a new fast telephoto zoom for full-frame DSLR cameras, introducing the SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A025).

Tamron promises a substantial overhaul of the lens’s predecessor, focusing on the optical, mechanical and electronic designs to enhance increase autofocus speed and precision, reinforce Vibration Compensation functions and shortening the focus distance (37.4 inches in the new lens compared to 50.7 inches in the previous model).

Among the new Tamron telephoto lens’s features are a new anti-freflection eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating, Moisture-Proof and Dust-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating and compatibility with tele converters.

The Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Model A025 optical design improves both the resolution and contrast reproduction performance, Tamron says, and allows photographers to capture bokeh effects across the entire zoom range.

The interior boasts an optical design of 23 elements in 17 groups, with eXtra Low Dispersion and Low Dispersion glass elements helping to eliminate chromatic aberrations, Tamron says.

AF speed is also improved, Tamron says. What’s more, a full-time Manual Focus override mechanism lets photographers shooting with AF make fine focusing adjustments using MF without having to switch the AF-MF mode back and forth.

The revamped Vibration Compensation system now offers three VC modes:

VC MODE 1 – a standard mode that strikes a balance between the stability of the viewfinder image and the stabilization effects

VC MODE 2 – used for panning

VC MODE 3 – prioritises the stabilization of the captured images and forgoes the stabilization of the viewfinder image

Tamron’s improvements to the Vibration Compensation system help the new lens achieve the highest VC level in its class, the company says, with an image stabilization performance of 5 stops according to the CIPA standard (when using VC Mode 3).

With the optional accessory TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, you can customize the configuration of VC MODE 1. Choose the viewfinder view of either standard or image priority.

The Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A025) is also fully compatible with the TELE CONVERTER 1.4x (Model TC-X14) and TELE CONVERTER 2.0x (Model TC-X20), which increase the focal length of the lens to 1.4x and 2x the original, respectively.

The new Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Model A025 release date is set for the end of February 2017, with a price to be confirmed.

Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Specifications

Focal Length : 70-200mm

Maximum Aperture: F/2.8

Angle of View (diagonal): 34°21′ – 12°21′ (for full-frame format); 22°33′ – 7°59′ (for APS-C format)

Optical Construction: 23 elements in 17 groups

Minimum Object Distance: 0.95m (37.4 in)

Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:6.1

Filter Size: φ77mm

Maximum Diameter: φ88mm

Length: for Canon 193.8mm, for Nikon 191.3mm

Weight: for Canon 1,500g, for Nikon 1,485g

Aperture Blades : 9 (circular diaphragm)

Minimum Aperture: F/22

Image Stabilization Performance: 5 stops (CIPA Standards Compliant)

Using in VC MODE 3

(For Canon : EOS-5D MKIII is used / For Nikon : D810 is used)

Standard Accessories: Lens hood, Lens caps, Lens case, Detachable tripod mount

Compatible Mounts: Canon, Nikon

