Winners of the TEN AND ONE Lomography Photo Awards contest have been revealed, with 110 photographers receiving awards.

Lomography received a staggering 114,913 entries to its inaugural TEN AND ONE Photo Awards 2016 competition, from 76 countries.

The awards featured 11 categories – 10 of which will remain the same each year with a rotating special theme that will reflect global issues in the news. This year the 11th category was migration and identity.

There were 28 judges who narrowed the contest’s entries down to 10 winners per category – 110 in total. Each of the 110 winners will receive a special edition Lomo camera produced exclusively for TEN AND ONE winners, as well as a supply of film.

What’s more, the 11 overall category winners will be awarded artist residencies at Lomography Headquarters in Vienna.

During the one-week residency the winners will get to meet the Lomography HQ staff, enjoy full use of the LomoLab and have full access to Lomography cameras, lenses and film. At the end of the week, their work will be showcased in a collective exhibition organised by Lomography.

TEN AND ONE Lomography Photo Awards

Flickr Album Gallery Powered By: Weblizar

Like this: Like Loading...