Tenba, the camera bag manufacturer, has announced a new range of bags aimed at videographers. The Cinelux video bags are designed for professional users – although there’s something here that will appeal to all levels.

Tenba are keen to demonstrate that the complete range has been developed alongside video pro’s and the key features of the range reflect what they require from a bag on the job. The key points being speed of use, versatility and kit protection.

Following the design principles of a traditional medical bag the Cineluxe range offers a top opening aperture that enables you to gain quick and complete access to the bags interior.

This means that there’s no need to route through the bag to find the kit you want, and the full open design means that even kit that’s fully fills the length of the bag should still be easy to remove.

To help protect and divide your kit in the bag Tenba are featuring their all new FlexCore dividers which offer both rigidity and flex, each bag also offers a set of padded wraps that further help to maximize the interior space.

In total there will be seven bags in the new range, these are with their SRPs for the UK:

Cinelux Shoulder Bag 16 – £160
Cinelux Shoulder Bag 21 – £200
Cinelux Shoulder Bag 21 Hightop – £220
Cinelux Shoulder Bag 24 – £240
Cinelux Backpack 21 – £250
Cinelux Backpack 24 – £270
Cinelux Roller 21 – £320

For more information check out the Tenba website

Ali Jennings
Reviews editor - Action Cams, Drones and Accessories
Ali is our accessories, drones and action cam reviewer.
Being surrounded by cameras and kit from a young age, Ali’s interest in photography really took off when he was given a Canon AE-1 and super 8 camera. After a few small commercial photo jobs and involvement in short film projects he joined the publishing industry in the late 90’s. 
  In 2003 Ali joined Digital Camera Magazine, and more recently worked as the Imaging Lab Manager, testing cameras and lenses for the photography portfolio. In the last couple of years he has specialised in the testing of the latest action cameras and drones and is presently training for his drone licence.