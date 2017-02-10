Dan Chung and Kai from PhotoGear News recently got hold of a pre-production sample of the new Panasonic GH5 and set out to test its autofocus and image stabilisation capabilities in video mode.

Using a Dual-IS-compatible Leica DG 12-60mm f/2.8 kit lens and enabled both in-body and lens Image Stabilisation.

With the GH5 set in Cinelike V gamma, the pair set the AF to a medium sized focus area and they tried to keep the AF area over the subject at all times.

Finally, they shot handheld with the sensitivity set to ISO 200, save for indoor shots which were set at ISO 1600.

It’s worth noting that as they were using a pre-production model, the AF and IS performance, as well as the image quality, could change when final versions are released.

Panasonic GH5 vs GH4: which is better? | Camera Jabber
Panasonic GH5 vs GH4: which is better? | Camera Jabber

In our Panasonic GH5 vs GH4 comparison we take you through the highlights to help you decide which camera is better and whether you should upgrade.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Panasonic GH5 sample photos | Camera Jabber
Panasonic GH5 sample photos | Camera Jabber

Professional photographer Ross Grieve got shot with the Panasonic GH5 before its announcement and we've got the sample photos.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.