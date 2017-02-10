Dan Chung and Kai from PhotoGear News recently got hold of a pre-production sample of the new Panasonic GH5 and set out to test its autofocus and image stabilisation capabilities in video mode.

Using a Dual-IS-compatible Leica DG 12-60mm f/2.8 kit lens and enabled both in-body and lens Image Stabilisation.

With the GH5 set in Cinelike V gamma, the pair set the AF to a medium sized focus area and they tried to keep the AF area over the subject at all times.

Finally, they shot handheld with the sensitivity set to ISO 200, save for indoor shots which were set at ISO 1600.

It’s worth noting that as they were using a pre-production model, the AF and IS performance, as well as the image quality, could change when final versions are released.

Like this: Like Loading...