The Sony A9 took everyone by surprise, not just by the timing of its announcement but also the impressive power of its specifications list.

With the Sony A9 now featuring in numerous retailer events around the world, a number of practical, real-life tests are making their way on to the information superhighway, such as this very simple test of the Sony A9’s eye tracking capability.

If the Alpha 9 was already on the radar of wedding photographers, the strength of this test should bump it further towards the top of every wedding photographer’s wishlist.

Watch this space, as we plan to update with our own tests of the Sony A9’s signature features here very soon!

