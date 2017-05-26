Think Tank has updated its popular StreetWalker series of bags, announcing the new StreetWalker Rolling Backpack V2.0, price tag $299.75.

The StreetWalker Rolling Backpack V2.0 lets users swap between backpack and roller bag, and Think Tank says it is so spacious that it can house two DSLR bodies with lenses attached – including a 200-400mm f/4 – as well as a 15in laptop.

Other feaures include a tripod mount on the front panel, a smartphone pocket, a user-replaceable retractable handle, wheels, wheel housings and feet, as well as an interior designed to meet most US and international carry-on airline requirements.

Meanwhile, ThinkTank has also updated its TurnStyle sling bags with a new stabiliser strap that holds the bag steady while shooting, and which tucks away when not in use.

The TurnStyle V2.0 can fit a mirrorless camera body along with up to four lenses and an 8in tablet, or a DSLR with up to three lenses and a 10in tablet.

Other features include a lightweight, breathable material, customisable dividers and a seam-sealed rain cover. The TurnStyle bags are priced starting at $74.75.

Via DPReview

Like this: Like Loading...