Zhong Yi Optics has announced the development of two new fast prime lenses for Fuji’s medium format GFX system, the Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.2.

The Chinese manufacturer (also known as Mitakon) said the Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 and Speedmaster 85mm f/1.2 will begin shipping by the end of this year.

The Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 will offer a GFX equivalent focal length of 50mm f/1.1, with a 77mm filter diameter. The Speedmaster 85mm f/1.2 will offer an equivalent focal length of 67mm f/1.0 with an 82mm filter diameter.

Both lenses are manual focus only. Price information is not yet available.

Via Mirrorless Rumors

6 mistakes photographers make shooting full-frame their first time

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com