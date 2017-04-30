Zhong Yi Optics has announced the development of two new fast prime lenses for Fuji’s medium format GFX system, the Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.2.

The Chinese manufacturer (also known as Mitakon) said the Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 and Speedmaster 85mm f/1.2 will begin shipping by the end of this year.

The Speedmaster 65mm f/1.4 will offer a GFX equivalent focal length of 50mm f/1.1, with a 77mm filter diameter. The Speedmaster 85mm f/1.2 will offer an equivalent focal length of 67mm f/1.0 with an 82mm filter diameter.

Both lenses are manual focus only. Price information is not yet available.

Via Mirrorless Rumors

