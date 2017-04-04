During the Jessops GoPro course I attended a few weeks ago the tutor, Michael Mann, gave us his 5 top tips for shooting video with the world’s most popular action cam as follows:

1. Buy 32GB microSD cards

There are larger capacities available but Michael chooses to use 32GB cards because he’s never filled one during the course of normal day’s shoot. They’re also more affordable than more capacious cards so you can afford to buy a couple and it’s less of drama if you should lose one.

2. Shoot for a story

Whatever you’re planning to shoot, spend a few moments thinking through the story that you want the video to tell and decide how you want it to start and end. If you’re going out on a bike ride for instance, your video will seem more polished if you have some establishing footage, perhaps of getting the bike out of the shed and a definite finish, maybe you enjoying a well-earned cuppa and slice of cake, either side of the actual cycle ride itself.

3. Use the HiLight Tag

Tapping the HiLight button on your GoPro, remote control or the GoPro app on your smartphone when something interesting happens as you record video can really speed-up editing by enabling you to find the best clips quickly. It can save you minutes, even hours of reviewing footage.

4. Shoot 16:9 footage

GoPro cameras allow you to shoot a small selection of different aspect ratios depending upon the resolution that you’re recording. The 16:9 aspect ratio is available in 4K, 2.7K, 1080, 720 and 480. It’s a standard shape that works well with televisions and using it simplifies editing, allowing you to integrate footage with clips shot on other cameras.

5. Use the Linear field of view

There are a small number of field of view (FOV) options available for use on GoPro cameras but the GoPro Hero5 introduced a new Linear FOV mode that’s available at some frame rates in 2.7K and 1080p resolution. Where possible, Micheal recommends using it because it applies processing that corrects the bowing of straight lines that’s a common feature of GoPro cameras. It means the image is cropped but it looks much more natural.

