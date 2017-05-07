The Travel Photographer of the Year 2017 competition has officially opened for entries, organisers have announced.

This year the overall Travel Photographer of the Year 2017 winner will receive prizes worth more than £5000, which include £4,000 in cash, £750 to spend on Páramo clothing and a Plastic Sandwich personalised leather portfolio case.

TPOTY 2017 is open to all amateur, semi-pro and professional photographers of all ages and from all countries. The entry period runs from now until 25 September.

Entries can be submitted at the Travel Photographer of the Year website, or as prints. Entry fees are £8 for the One Shot single image categories, £15 for portfolio and New Talent categories and entry for Young TPOTY is free.

Visit tpoty.com for more information on categories and how to enter.

Image top by Michele Palazzo/tpoty.com

