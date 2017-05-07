The Travel Photographer of the Year 2017 competition has officially opened for entries, organisers have announced.

This year the overall Travel Photographer of the Year 2017 winner will receive prizes worth more than £5000, which include £4,000 in cash, £750 to spend on Páramo clothing and a Plastic Sandwich personalised leather portfolio case.

TPOTY 2017 is open to all amateur, semi-pro and professional photographers of all ages and from all countries. The entry period runs from now until 25 September.

Entries can be submitted at the Travel Photographer of the Year website, or as prints. Entry fees are £8 for the One Shot single image categories, £15 for portfolio and New Talent categories and entry for Young TPOTY is free.

Visit tpoty.com for more information on categories and how to enter.

Image top by Michele Palazzo/tpoty.com

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com