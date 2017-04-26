Frii Designs has unveiled a new accessory called the TriLens that lets you mount three lenses on your belt for easy access when out in the field.

The Swedish company founded by wedding photographer Jonas Lundin is launching a Kickstarter campaign on 9 May in a bid to get 600 pre-orders, which Lundin says will enable him to launch the product.

The TriLens measures 6.3 x 3.9 x 3.9in and weighs 1.1 pounds, yet can hold a payload of up to 220lbs.

The device comes in Canon, Nikon and Sony mounts with a diameter up to 3 5/8in, and swivels so you can rotate it around to get your lens of choice.

The design also features magnets, which you can attach to your lens caps to cover the empty mounting holes.

Frii Designs hasn’t yet stated what the TriLens price tag will be.

Via PetaPixel

Like this: Like Loading...