Frii Designs has unveiled a new accessory called the TriLens that lets you mount three lenses on your belt for easy access when out in the field.

The Swedish company founded by wedding photographer Jonas Lundin is launching a Kickstarter campaign on 9 May in a bid to get 600 pre-orders, which Lundin says will enable him to launch the product.

The TriLens measures 6.3 x 3.9 x 3.9in and weighs 1.1 pounds, yet can hold a payload of up to 220lbs.

The device comes in Canon, Nikon and Sony mounts with a diameter up to 3 5/8in, and swivels so you can rotate it around to get your lens of choice.

The design also features magnets, which you can attach to your lens caps to cover the empty mounting holes.

Frii Designs hasn’t yet stated what the TriLens price tag will be.

Via PetaPixel

Brevite Rolltop review: innovative bag design, but does it work?

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com