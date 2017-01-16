The newspaper USA Today has revealed it will be live-streaming the US presidential inauguration of Donald Trump in 360-degree footage.

The live-stream is part of USA Today’s ‘VRtually There’ platform, and footage will be broadcast via the newspaper’s YouTube channel using customised Nikon KeyMission 360 cameras.

The KeyMission 360 cameras will be positioned at key points along the Capitol building, National Mall and inaugural parade route.

Donald Trump’s inauguration will take place at 9.30am ET on 20 January 2017.

