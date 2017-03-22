Twitter has made it easier for photographers, broadcasters and other users to stream live video on the social network using anything from GoPro cameras to more high-end gear.

Announcing Periscope Producer API, Twitter from today will allow users to broadcast to the social network live directly from cameras, software, external hardware and web services without the need to connect via an app.

The API – code which allows one platform to communicate with another – promises to be customisable, and its convenience could lure more content creators to the social network.

