One of the world’s oldest photography magazines, Popular Photography, will be closing down after its next issue, according to its publisher.

The American publication first launched in 1937, making it one of the world’s oldest photography publications still going. About six months ago it switched to a bi-monthly print schedule.

DPReview reports that Eric Zincenko, the CEO of Popular Photography’s parent company, Bonnier, made the announcement via a company-wide email.

It was also announced that Popular Photography’s website, PopPhoto.com, will also be closing. Or, rather, DPReview states that no new content will be published after Friday March 10.

What’s more, Popular Photography’s sister title, American Photo Magazine, which has been web-only for some time, will also stop publishing content as of this Friday.

