Many photographers and websites like ours are eagerly awaiting to review the Panasonic GH5. The team at the Camera Store just put the new Panasonic camera to the ultimate real world test… recreating the infamous one-take restaurant scene from the film Goodfellas.

While awaiting production firmware, the team decided to shoot another Wooden Niccolls episode with their friends at DDG.

In this video you’ll get to see the teams using the GH5 to try and duplicate this memorable scene!

Panasonic GH5 vs GH4: which is better? | Camera Jabber
Panasonic GH5 vs GH4: which is better? | Camera Jabber

In our Panasonic GH5 vs GH4 comparison we take you through the highlights to help you decide which camera is better and whether you should upgrade.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber

 

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.