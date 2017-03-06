Many photographers and websites like ours are eagerly awaiting to review the Panasonic GH5. The team at the Camera Store just put the new Panasonic camera to the ultimate real world test… recreating the infamous one-take restaurant scene from the film Goodfellas.

While awaiting production firmware, the team decided to shoot another Wooden Niccolls episode with their friends at DDG.

In this video you’ll get to see the teams using the GH5 to try and duplicate this memorable scene!

