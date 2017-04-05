London’s V&A Museum has announced plans to dramatically expand its collection of historic and contemporary photography by creating a new public space for people to study photography.

As part of its two-phased FuturePlan project, the V&A Museum will launch a new Photography Centre in autumn 2018 which will house an expanded photography collection.

The V&A says it will add more than 270,000 new images to its collection, along with 26,000 publications and 6,000 pieces of camera equipment of historical importance.

The expansion of historic and contemporary images is part of a transfer of the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) collection from the Science Museum Group to the V&A.

The expansion will also make many of these images available digitally for the first time.

The autumn 2018 opening will also coincide with a museum-wide photography festival and an unveiling of this new digital resource for photography enthusiasts.

Like this: Like Loading...