Viltrox has announced a series of three new electronic autofocus adapters that allow photographers to mount Nikon and Canon lenses to Sony E mount and Micro Four Thirds cameras.

The Viltrox NF-E1 allows users to fit Nikon F-mount lenses on to Sony E-mount cameras. The NF-E1 can also control the aperture, as well as transmit EXIF data, the company says.

Meanwhile, the Viltrox EF-M1 and EF-M2 are electronic adapters for Canon EF and EF-S lenses to be used on Mirco Four Third cameras, the Hong Kong manufacturer says.

What’s more, Viltrox says the EF-M2 features 4 elements in 4 groups, which increases the aperture by 1 stop and reduces focal length by 0.71x.

All three adapters feature USB ports via which firmware can be updated.

Viltrox says in a post on its Facebook page that price information will be announced later this year.

Via Nikon Rumors

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com