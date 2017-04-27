The online camera retailer Wex Photographic has announced its London Lens Show will take place on 6 May.

Now in its second year, the show will take place at Islington’s Business Design Centre and will feature exhibitions from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Sony, Sigma, Olympus, Pentax, Panasonic, Manfrotto, Zeiss and more.

Ambassadors from these brands will also be on had giving seminars, as well as workshops with the opportunity to get hands-on with new gear.

Wex promises there will also be exclusive discounts and show offers, as well as a lens-cleaning clinic will be available from Fixation.

Dedicated video floor

The London Lens Show is free to enter if booked in advance or £5 on the door. Entrance to seminars is £20. Seminars include:

Explore the Possibilities with Canon EF Lenses | Canon Explorer Simeon Quarrie

It’s Not about the Camera | Fuji Ambassador Paul Sanders

Always in the Background: the Road to Clint Eastwood | Sony Ambassador Keith Bernstein

Rediscovering Our Forgotten Heritage | Pentax Ambassador Matt Emmett.

A Guide to the GH5 for the Advanced User | Panasonic Ambassador Jim Marks

Achieving a Cinematic Look with the Sony E-mount System | Philip Bloom

Creating Viral Videos | Elishama Udorok (The Chicken Connoisseur/The Pengest Munch)

Freedom to Tell Your Story with Canon Cinema EOS | Canon Explorer Simeon Quarrie

Opening hours are from 10am-6pm at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH. Click here for more details.

Like this: Like Loading...