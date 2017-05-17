At some point most of us dream of giving up the day job and heading out on a epic journey around the globe with the sole aim of living life, having new experiences and taking photos of it all. Canon is looking to ‘employ’ someone to do just that and has launched a ‘365 Days of Summer’ campaign.

The successful candidate will travel the globe, all expenses paid by Canon, chasing summer to find 365 stories that will inspire us to ‘Live For The Story’. Canon wants the stories to encourage others not to just share images, but to tell the stories of their lives and bring back the art of story telling through imagery.

To apply for the ‘job’ just upload your most memorable summer story to Instagram along with no more than 50 words, tagging @CanonUK and #LiveForTheStory.

Submissions will be judged on aspects such as storytelling ability, visual appeal, originality and inspirational quality. They will be judged by actress, producer, musician and storyteller, Zoë Kravitz. She said: “Summer is a time of spontaneity and living in the moment. We want to encourage people to live every second to the fullest, because it’s then that the best stories can happen.”

Zoë has created her story of summer capturing the spontaneity of some of her favourite summers in New York. To see Zoë’s film and to find out more details about 365 Days of Summer visit: www.canon-europe.com/live-for-the-story.

For full T&Cs visit http://www.canon-europe.com/live-for-the-story/terms-and-conditions/

